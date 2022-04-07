Gossip Coin (GOSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,370.49

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 101.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $28,370.49 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 96.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.24 or 1.00024269 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.