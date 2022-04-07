Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 96.4% This Week

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 96.4% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $28,370.49 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

