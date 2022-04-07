Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

