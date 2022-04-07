Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN opened at C$92.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$76.21 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.