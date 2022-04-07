Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

