Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

