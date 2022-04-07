Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.