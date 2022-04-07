GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $8.96 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.