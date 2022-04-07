Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,226. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

