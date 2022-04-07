Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

AOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,982. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

