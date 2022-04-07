Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 958 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,450. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

