Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

