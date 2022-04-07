Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 7,210 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.36. 4,040,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

