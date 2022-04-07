Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 7,863,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.