Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

