Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 27,226 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 6,120,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,472. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

