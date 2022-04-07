Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 7,849,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,340. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

