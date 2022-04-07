Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
VYM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 2,062,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,829. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.
