Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $180.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,635. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

