Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

