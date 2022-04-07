Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

