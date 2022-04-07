Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 6,768,155 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

