Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. 33,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

