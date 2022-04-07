Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,081,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.39. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,375. The company has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

