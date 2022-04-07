Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 187,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,453. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).
