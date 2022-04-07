Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 33,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

