Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 2,783,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.