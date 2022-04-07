Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last ninety days.

HESM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 1,201,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,862. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

