Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Essent Group makes up about 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,915,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 156,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 669,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

