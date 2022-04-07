Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $480,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

