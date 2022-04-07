Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 3,692 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 6,711,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

