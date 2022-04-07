Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

GPI stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

