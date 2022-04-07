Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 43,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

