Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 302 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,583,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 334,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.