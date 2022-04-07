Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 33,520 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 3,172,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,990. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

