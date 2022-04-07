Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,225. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.29. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.