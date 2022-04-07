Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 273 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $349.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.90 and its 200 day moving average is $352.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

