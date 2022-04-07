Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 563,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.15. 3,494,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

