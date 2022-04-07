Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,344. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $267.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

