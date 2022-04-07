Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.55. 3,253,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

