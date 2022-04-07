Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,441 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 7,922,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

