Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). 775,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,158,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £9.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

