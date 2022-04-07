Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). 775,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,158,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £9.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.
Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)
