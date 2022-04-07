H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FUL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,934. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

