H Lynn Harton Sells 5,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.