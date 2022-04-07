H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HNNMY):

4/5/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 160 to SEK 145. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a SEK 190 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 225.

4/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 145. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 190 to SEK 175.

4/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175.

3/21/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 220 to SEK 190. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 142 to CHF 140. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 160.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180.

3/11/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 148 to SEK 133. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/10/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HNNMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 380,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

