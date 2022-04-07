Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

