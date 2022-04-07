Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$64.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI stock opened at C$35.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.