Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)
Featured Stories
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.