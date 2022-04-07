Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to post $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $429.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,491 shares of company stock worth $27,074,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $307,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 264,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

