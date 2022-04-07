Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 515,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
