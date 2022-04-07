Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.23. Harsco shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 2,357 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $877.76 million, a PE ratio of -276.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

